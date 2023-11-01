Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Pepperdine game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Waves with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Pepperdine team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Michael Ajayi 9 18.7 10.9 2.6 1.3 0.6 Houston Mallette 9 18.1 3.6 2.0 1.1 0.0 Malik Moore 9 10.0 2.1 2.6 0.7 0.1 Ethan Anderson 9 7.6 2.8 3.7 0.4 0.1 Jalen Pitre 9 7.0 4.8 0.8 0.7 0.8 Nils Cooper 9 4.9 2.1 0.7 1.1 0.0 Cord Stansberry 9 4.2 0.8 1.0 0.2 0.0 Aladji Gassama 9 2.3 2.8 0.4 0.2 0.3 Curtis Williams 8 2.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 Paul Jordan 3 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0

Pepperdine season stats

Pepperdine is 4-5 on the season so far.

The Waves have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 0-3 in neutral-site games.

Pepperdine notched its best win of the season on November 13, when it defeated the Long Island Sharks, who rank No. 309 in the RPI rankings, 88-53.

The Waves have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games left on Pepperdine's schedule in 2023-24, and two are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Pepperdine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Colorado A 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 CSU Fullerton H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 UCSD H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Louisville A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 William & Mary H 7:00 PM

