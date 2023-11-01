The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) will next play at home against the UCSD Tritons, on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Pepperdine games

Pepperdine's next matchup information

Opponent: UCSD Tritons

UCSD Tritons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Pepperdine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Houston Mallette 11 17.6 3.9 2.4 1.1 0.2 45.7% (69-151) 42.1% (24-57) Michael Ajayi 11 17.6 10.0 2.4 1.3 0.5 48.8% (79-162) 56.5% (13-23) Malik Moore 11 9.4 2.2 2.7 0.7 0.1 35.8% (34-95) 29.5% (13-44) Ethan Anderson 11 7.1 2.5 3.4 0.5 0.1 45.7% (32-70) 30.8% (4-13) Jalen Pitre 11 6.5 4.9 0.7 0.5 0.7 49.2% (29-59) 33.3% (7-21)

