The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) will next play at home against the UCSD Tritons, on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Pepperdine Waves in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Pepperdine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UCSD H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Louisville A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 William & Mary H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Westcliff H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Santa Clara H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Pacific H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 San Diego A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Gonzaga H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Loyola Marymount H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Santa Clara A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 San Diego H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Portland A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 San Francisco H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Loyola Marymount A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Pepperdine's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCSD Tritons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Firestone Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Pepperdine's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Pepperdine players

Shop for Pepperdine gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Houston Mallette 11 17.6 3.9 2.4 1.1 0.2 45.7% (69-151) 42.1% (24-57)
Michael Ajayi 11 17.6 10.0 2.4 1.3 0.5 48.8% (79-162) 56.5% (13-23)
Malik Moore 11 9.4 2.2 2.7 0.7 0.1 35.8% (34-95) 29.5% (13-44)
Ethan Anderson 11 7.1 2.5 3.4 0.5 0.1 45.7% (32-70) 30.8% (4-13)
Jalen Pitre 11 6.5 4.9 0.7 0.5 0.7 49.2% (29-59) 33.3% (7-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.