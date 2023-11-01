Can we expect Peyton Krebs lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

Krebs is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Krebs has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

