Pittsburgh team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Blake Hinson 7 19.6 4.7 1.1 0.6 0.0 Ishmael Leggett 7 14.9 7.9 3.3 1.7 0.1 Carlton Carrington 7 14.9 5.6 5.9 0.1 0.0 Zach Austin 7 8.0 6.1 0.7 0.9 1.7 Guillermo Diaz Graham 7 7.4 4.9 1.1 1.0 0.7 Fede Federiko 7 6.1 6.6 1.0 0.3 2.4 Jorge Diaz Graham 7 4.9 3.1 0.4 0.1 0.4 Jaland Lowe 7 4.4 1.4 2.1 0.3 0.0 William Jeffress Jr. 7 2.9 2.7 0.3 1.1 0.3 Michael Hueitt Jr. 4 2.0 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.0

Pittsburgh season stats

Pittsburgh has gone 5-2 on the season so far.

Pittsburgh, in its best win of the season, defeated the Oregon State Beavers 76-51 on November 24.

This year, the Panthers haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Pittsburgh has four games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Pittsburgh games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Clemson H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Clemson H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 West Virginia A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Canisius H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 South Carolina State H 2:00 PM

