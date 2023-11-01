A game at home versus the Canisius Golden Griffins is on deck for the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET.

Pittsburgh's next matchup information

Opponent: Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Pittsburgh players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Blake Hinson 9 21.4 5.1 1.1 0.4 0.0 46.7% (63-135) 45.3% (39-86) Carlton Carrington 9 14.8 5.2 6.2 0.4 0.0 42.9% (45-105) 36.8% (21-57) Ishmael Leggett 9 14.6 6.6 2.6 1.3 0.2 42.2% (43-102) 28.1% (9-32) Guillermo Diaz Graham 9 7.4 4.1 1.0 0.8 0.7 54.5% (24-44) 38.1% (8-21) Zach Austin 9 7.0 5.8 0.6 1.0 1.6 39.2% (20-51) 21.4% (6-28)

