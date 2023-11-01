When you're rooting for Princeton during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Tigers' recent numbers and trends, below.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Xaivian Lee 7 18.3 4.4 3.4 1.1 0.6 Matt Allocco 7 18.1 3.7 3.9 0.4 0.1 Caden Pierce 7 14.9 10.4 2.7 1.6 1.0 Zach Martini 7 8.6 3.4 0.7 0.7 0.1 Blake Peters 7 8.6 2.4 1.6 1.1 0.1 Jack Scott 7 3.0 1.9 0.6 0.3 0.0 Dalen Davis 7 2.0 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.0 Jacob Huggins 7 1.0 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 Jackson Hicke 6 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.2 Vernon Collins 3 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Princeton is undefeated so far this season (7-0).

The Tigers are 1-0 at home, 5-0 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 15, Princeton picked up its best win of the season, a 70-67 victory over the Duquesne Dukes, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to the RPI.

This season, the Tigers have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Princeton's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Princeton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Furman H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Drexel H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Bryn Athyn College H 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Delaware Valley H 1:00 PM

