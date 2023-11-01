Princeton's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Tigers are currently 9-0) on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.

Upcoming Princeton games

Princeton's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Princeton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Xaivian Lee 9 19.4 5.1 3.6 1.1 0.6 48.4% (62-128) 40.0% (18-45) Matt Allocco 9 16.9 3.3 4.0 0.8 0.2 61.3% (57-93) 47.1% (16-34) Caden Pierce 9 16.1 10.6 2.9 1.7 1.0 53.3% (57-107) 25.9% (7-27) Zach Martini 9 8.2 3.3 0.7 0.8 0.1 50.9% (27-53) 38.5% (15-39) Blake Peters 9 7.3 2.6 1.3 1.1 0.1 23.8% (19-80) 24.7% (18-73)

