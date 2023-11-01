Buy Tickets for Princeton Tigers Basketball Games
Princeton's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Tigers are currently 9-0) on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.
If you're looking to catch the Princeton Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Princeton games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Princeton's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Princeton's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Princeton players
Shop for Princeton gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Xaivian Lee
|9
|19.4
|5.1
|3.6
|1.1
|0.6
|48.4% (62-128)
|40.0% (18-45)
|Matt Allocco
|9
|16.9
|3.3
|4.0
|0.8
|0.2
|61.3% (57-93)
|47.1% (16-34)
|Caden Pierce
|9
|16.1
|10.6
|2.9
|1.7
|1.0
|53.3% (57-107)
|25.9% (7-27)
|Zach Martini
|9
|8.2
|3.3
|0.7
|0.8
|0.1
|50.9% (27-53)
|38.5% (15-39)
|Blake Peters
|9
|7.3
|2.6
|1.3
|1.1
|0.1
|23.8% (19-80)
|24.7% (18-73)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.