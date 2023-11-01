When you're cheering on Providence during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Friars' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Providence team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bryce Hopkins 7 15.7 8.7 1.7 1.0 0.3 Devin Carter 7 15.0 8.3 3.7 1.6 1.1 Josh Oduro 7 14.6 6.3 1.4 0.9 1.4 Ticket Gaines 7 8.0 4.3 1.1 1.0 0.9 Jayden Pierre 4 10.3 1.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 Rafael Castro 7 4.9 4.0 0.0 0.3 1.1 Garwey Dual 6 5.3 1.3 2.7 0.8 1.3 Corey Floyd Jr. 7 4.3 2.4 2.1 0.0 0.1 Rich Barron 7 2.6 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.3 Donovan Santoro 3 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3

Providence season stats

Providence has gone 6-1 so far this season.

On November 14, Providence captured its best win of the season, a 72-59 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to the RPI.

The Friars, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

There are eight games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Providence's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Providence games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Rhode Island H 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Brown H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Sacred Heart H 1:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Marquette H 8:30 PM

