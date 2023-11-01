On deck for the Providence Friars (7-2) is a game at home versus the Brown Bears, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Providence games

Providence's next matchup information

Opponent: Brown Bears

Brown Bears Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Providence players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bryce Hopkins 9 15.8 7.9 1.4 1.0 0.2 41.9% (49-117) 20.6% (7-34) Devin Carter 9 15.4 8.1 3.2 1.4 1.7 47.6% (49-103) 35.8% (19-53) Josh Oduro 9 14.1 6.1 2.0 0.7 1.3 62.2% (51-82) 45.5% (5-11) Ticket Gaines 9 7.3 4.1 1.2 0.9 0.8 43.8% (21-48) 32.4% (12-37) Jayden Pierre 6 9.2 1.2 2.7 1.3 0.0 47.4% (18-38) 44.4% (8-18)

