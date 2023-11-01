Buy Tickets for Providence Friars Basketball Games
On deck for the Providence Friars (7-2) is a game at home versus the Brown Bears, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Providence games
Providence's next matchup information
- Opponent: Brown Bears
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Top Providence players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bryce Hopkins
|9
|15.8
|7.9
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|41.9% (49-117)
|20.6% (7-34)
|Devin Carter
|9
|15.4
|8.1
|3.2
|1.4
|1.7
|47.6% (49-103)
|35.8% (19-53)
|Josh Oduro
|9
|14.1
|6.1
|2.0
|0.7
|1.3
|62.2% (51-82)
|45.5% (5-11)
|Ticket Gaines
|9
|7.3
|4.1
|1.2
|0.9
|0.8
|43.8% (21-48)
|32.4% (12-37)
|Jayden Pierre
|6
|9.2
|1.2
|2.7
|1.3
|0.0
|47.4% (18-38)
|44.4% (8-18)
