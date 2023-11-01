On deck for the Providence Friars (7-2) is a game at home versus the Brown Bears, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Providence games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Date Opponent H/A Time (ET)
Sun, Dec 10 Brown H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Sacred Heart H 1:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Marquette H 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Butler H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Seton Hall H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Creighton A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 St. John's A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Xavier H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 DePaul A 9:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Seton Hall A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Georgetown H 12:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 UConn A 8:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Villanova A 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Creighton H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Butler A 2:00 PM

Providence's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Brown Bears
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion
  • Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Providence players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bryce Hopkins 9 15.8 7.9 1.4 1.0 0.2 41.9% (49-117) 20.6% (7-34)
Devin Carter 9 15.4 8.1 3.2 1.4 1.7 47.6% (49-103) 35.8% (19-53)
Josh Oduro 9 14.1 6.1 2.0 0.7 1.3 62.2% (51-82) 45.5% (5-11)
Ticket Gaines 9 7.3 4.1 1.2 0.9 0.8 43.8% (21-48) 32.4% (12-37)
Jayden Pierre 6 9.2 1.2 2.7 1.3 0.0 47.4% (18-38) 44.4% (8-18)

