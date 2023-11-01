Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 1?
Will Rasmus Andersson find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Andersson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Andersson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Andersson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
