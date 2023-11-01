Will Rasmus Andersson find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Andersson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Andersson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Andersson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

