Will Rasmus Andersson find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Andersson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • Andersson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Andersson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

