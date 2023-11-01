Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will play the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Andersson in the Flames-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 13:08 on the ice per game.

Andersson has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of five games this season, Andersson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of five contests this season, Andersson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Andersson has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Andersson has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Andersson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 5 Games 3 3 Points 6 1 Goals 3 2 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.