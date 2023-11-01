Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 1?
When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- Dahlin has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
