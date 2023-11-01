The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin included, will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Dahlin in the Sabres-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:15 per game on the ice, is -2.

In two of nine games this season, Dahlin has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Dahlin has a point in eight of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Dahlin has an assist in six of nine games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Dahlin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 9 Points 1 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.