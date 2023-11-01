When you're rooting for Rhode Island during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Rams' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Rhode Island Rams jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Rhode Island team leaders

Want to buy Zek Montgomery's jersey? Or another Rhode Island player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Zek Montgomery 7 15.6 5.7 2.4 0.1 0.4 Jaden House 7 14.3 3.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 Luis Kortright 7 10.0 4.6 2.7 0.9 0.1 Jeremy Foumena 7 7.7 4.4 0.9 0.1 0.6 Tyson Brown 7 6.3 4.4 0.4 1.0 1.0 David Fuchs 7 6.1 6.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 Brandon Weston 6 7.0 2.2 1.2 0.8 0.0 Cam Estevez 6 6.5 1.7 0.5 0.5 0.2 Always Wright 7 2.4 2.1 2.7 0.7 0.1 Connor Dubsky 5 1.2 0.0 0.6 0.0 0.0

Rhode Island season stats

This season, Rhode Island has won five games so far (5-2).

Rhode Island took down the No. 126-ranked (according to the RPI) Yale Bulldogs, 76-72, on November 26, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

The Rams have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Rhode Island has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Rams? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Rhode Island games

Check out the Rams in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Providence A 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Brown H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Charleston (SC) A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Delaware N 4:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 New Hampshire H 6:00 PM

Check out the Rams this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.