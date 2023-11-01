A matchup at the Charleston (SC) Cougars is next on the schedule for the Rhode Island Rams (5-4), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Rhode Island Rams in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Rhode Island games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Rhode Island's next matchup information

Opponent: Charleston (SC) Cougars

Charleston (SC) Cougars Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena

TD Arena Broadcast: FloHoops

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Rhode Island's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Rhode Island players

Shop for Rhode Island gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaden House 9 14.9 3.2 1.7 0.7 0.3 47.1% (49-104) 35.3% (12-34) Zek Montgomery 9 14.1 4.9 2.0 0.1 0.4 52.9% (46-87) 46.2% (12-26) Luis Kortright 9 10.0 3.9 3.1 0.7 0.1 46.4% (32-69) 26.3% (5-19) David Fuchs 9 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 45.3% (24-53) 16.7% (1-6) Jeremy Foumena 9 6.4 4.8 0.7 0.2 0.4 47.1% (24-51) 33.3% (3-9)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.