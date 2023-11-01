A matchup at the Charleston (SC) Cougars is next on the schedule for the Rhode Island Rams (5-4), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Rhode Island games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Charleston (SC) A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Delaware N 4:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 New Hampshire H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Northeastern H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Davidson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UMass H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Dayton A 12:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Fordham H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 George Mason A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 La Salle H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Duquesne H 12:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 George Washington A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 UMass A 2:00 PM

Rhode Island's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Charleston (SC) Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: TD Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Rhode Island players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaden House 9 14.9 3.2 1.7 0.7 0.3 47.1% (49-104) 35.3% (12-34)
Zek Montgomery 9 14.1 4.9 2.0 0.1 0.4 52.9% (46-87) 46.2% (12-26)
Luis Kortright 9 10.0 3.9 3.1 0.7 0.1 46.4% (32-69) 26.3% (5-19)
David Fuchs 9 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 45.3% (24-53) 16.7% (1-6)
Jeremy Foumena 9 6.4 4.8 0.7 0.2 0.4 47.1% (24-51) 33.3% (3-9)

