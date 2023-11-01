Do you live and breathe all things Rider? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride in the Broncs. For additional info, including updated team stats, continue scrolling.

Rider team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mervin James 6 17.5 7.3 1.2 0.7 0.5 Corey McKeithan 6 10.7 3.3 2.7 1.3 0.2 Tariq Ingraham 6 7.0 6.8 1.0 0.7 0.7 TJ Weeks Jr. 6 6.7 5.7 1.5 1.0 0.2 Allen Powell 6 5.8 1.3 2.7 1.5 0.0 DJ Dudley 6 5.5 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.3 JT Langston Jr. 6 5.5 2.5 0.8 0.5 0.8 Ruben Rodriguez 5 3.2 2.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 Tyriek Weeks 4 2.8 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.5 Ife West-Ingram 4 2.3 3.3 0.3 0.3 0.3

Rider season stats

This season, Rider has won just one game (1-5).

The Broncs are 1-0 at home and 0-5 on the road this year.

Rider hasn't beaten a single D1 team this season.

The Broncs have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Rider's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Rider games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Siena A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Fairfield H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Stonehill H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Monmouth A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Delaware A 7:00 PM

