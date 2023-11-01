Rider (1-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Upcoming Rider games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Stonehill H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Monmouth A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Delaware A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Pennsylvania H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Penn State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Quinnipiac A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Canisius H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Manhattan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Marist A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Niagara H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Saint Peter's A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Mount St. Mary's A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Siena H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Iona A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Fairfield A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rider's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Stonehill Skyhawks
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alumni Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Rider players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mervin James 8 19.0 7.5 1.1 0.9 0.5 51.3% (58-113) 30.0% (3-10)
Corey McKeithan 8 9.9 3.9 2.9 1.4 0.1 40.5% (30-74) 30.4% (7-23)
Allen Powell 8 8.1 1.5 2.4 1.5 0.0 30.2% (26-86) 19.5% (8-41)
TJ Weeks Jr. 8 7.6 6.3 1.3 1.1 0.1 30.9% (21-68) 25.7% (9-35)
Tariq Ingraham 8 6.8 6.6 0.9 0.5 0.5 37.3% (19-51) 0.0% (0-1)

