Rider (1-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Upcoming Rider games
Rider's next matchup information
- Opponent: Stonehill Skyhawks
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Alumni Gymnasium
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Rider players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mervin James
|8
|19.0
|7.5
|1.1
|0.9
|0.5
|51.3% (58-113)
|30.0% (3-10)
|Corey McKeithan
|8
|9.9
|3.9
|2.9
|1.4
|0.1
|40.5% (30-74)
|30.4% (7-23)
|Allen Powell
|8
|8.1
|1.5
|2.4
|1.5
|0.0
|30.2% (26-86)
|19.5% (8-41)
|TJ Weeks Jr.
|8
|7.6
|6.3
|1.3
|1.1
|0.1
|30.9% (21-68)
|25.7% (9-35)
|Tariq Ingraham
|8
|6.8
|6.6
|0.9
|0.5
|0.5
|37.3% (19-51)
|0.0% (0-1)
