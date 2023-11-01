Rider (1-7) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Upcoming Rider games

Rider's next matchup information

Opponent: Stonehill Skyhawks

Opponent: Stonehill Skyhawks
Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Alumni Gymnasium

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Rider players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mervin James 8 19.0 7.5 1.1 0.9 0.5 51.3% (58-113) 30.0% (3-10) Corey McKeithan 8 9.9 3.9 2.9 1.4 0.1 40.5% (30-74) 30.4% (7-23) Allen Powell 8 8.1 1.5 2.4 1.5 0.0 30.2% (26-86) 19.5% (8-41) TJ Weeks Jr. 8 7.6 6.3 1.3 1.1 0.1 30.9% (21-68) 25.7% (9-35) Tariq Ingraham 8 6.8 6.6 0.9 0.5 0.5 37.3% (19-51) 0.0% (0-1)

