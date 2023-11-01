If you're a big fan of Robert Morris, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Colonials apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.

Robert Morris team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Justice Williams 6 15.2 3.0 2.7 0.8 0.0 Markeese Hastings 6 13.8 9.2 0.7 1.7 0.7 TJ Wainwright 6 12.7 0.8 1.2 0.3 0.2 Stephaun Walker 7 8.9 6.3 0.7 0.9 0.3 Josh Corbin 4 14.5 3.3 2.8 1.0 0.0 Jackson Last 7 5.7 4.0 1.3 1.3 0.9 Alfredo Boglio 7 3.6 1.1 1.7 0.1 0.0 Alvaro Folgueiras 7 3.0 2.6 1.0 0.1 0.3 Chris Ford 7 2.1 2.0 0.4 0.6 0.1 Trey James 5 0.8 1.2 0.2 0.4 0.0

Robert Morris season stats

Robert Morris' record is just only 2-5 so far this season.

The Colonials have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-4 record on the road.

Robert Morris beat the No. 330-ranked (according to the RPI) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 97-86, on November 26, which goes down as its best win of the season.

The Colonials have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Robert Morris has 24 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Robert Morris games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Youngstown State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Canisius A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Delaware H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Saint Vincent H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM

