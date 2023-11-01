The Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) will be at home against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Monday, December 11 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

If you're looking to catch the Robert Morris Colonials in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Robert Morris games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Delaware H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Saint Vincent H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Cornell H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Green Bay A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 IUPUI H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Wright State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Purdue Fort Wayne H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Detroit Mercy H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 IUPUI A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Cleveland State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Oakland A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Green Bay H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Robert Morris' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: UPMC Events Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Robert Morris' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Robert Morris players

Shop for Robert Morris gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Markeese Hastings 8 14.0 8.4 0.9 1.3 0.8 50.5% (49-97) 38.9% (7-18)
Justice Williams 8 13.4 2.8 2.6 0.9 0.3 36.6% (37-101) 22.7% (10-44)
TJ Wainwright 8 12.4 1.6 1.4 0.3 0.1 43.6% (34-78) 32.0% (8-25)
Stephaun Walker 9 10.6 6.3 0.8 0.9 0.3 44.6% (33-74) 30.8% (4-13)
Josh Corbin 6 13.7 2.7 3.3 0.8 0.0 32.4% (22-68) 30.8% (16-52)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.