The Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) will be at home against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Monday, December 11 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Robert Morris games

Robert Morris' next matchup information

Opponent: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Events Center

UPMC Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+

Top Robert Morris players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Markeese Hastings 8 14.0 8.4 0.9 1.3 0.8 50.5% (49-97) 38.9% (7-18) Justice Williams 8 13.4 2.8 2.6 0.9 0.3 36.6% (37-101) 22.7% (10-44) TJ Wainwright 8 12.4 1.6 1.4 0.3 0.1 43.6% (34-78) 32.0% (8-25) Stephaun Walker 9 10.6 6.3 0.8 0.9 0.3 44.6% (33-74) 30.8% (4-13) Josh Corbin 6 13.7 2.7 3.3 0.8 0.0 32.4% (22-68) 30.8% (16-52)

