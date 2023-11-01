Buy Tickets for Robert Morris Colonials Basketball Games
The Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) will be at home against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Monday, December 11 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.
Upcoming Robert Morris games
Robert Morris' next matchup information
- Opponent: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: UPMC Events Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Robert Morris players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Markeese Hastings
|8
|14.0
|8.4
|0.9
|1.3
|0.8
|50.5% (49-97)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Justice Williams
|8
|13.4
|2.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|36.6% (37-101)
|22.7% (10-44)
|TJ Wainwright
|8
|12.4
|1.6
|1.4
|0.3
|0.1
|43.6% (34-78)
|32.0% (8-25)
|Stephaun Walker
|9
|10.6
|6.3
|0.8
|0.9
|0.3
|44.6% (33-74)
|30.8% (4-13)
|Josh Corbin
|6
|13.7
|2.7
|3.3
|0.8
|0.0
|32.4% (22-68)
|30.8% (16-52)
