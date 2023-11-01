Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Rutgers game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Scarlet Knights with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Rutgers Scarlet Knights jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Rutgers team leaders

Want to buy Clifford Omoruyi's jersey? Or another Rutgers player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aundre Hyatt 6 12.0 5.7 1.7 1.2 0.7 Clifford Omoruyi 6 11.7 9.2 0.7 0.5 2.7 Derek Simpson 6 10.7 2.2 3.5 1.2 0.2 Gavin Griffiths 6 9.8 2.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 Noah Fernandes 6 9.0 3.3 2.5 1.5 0.7 Antwone Woolfolk 6 5.5 4.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 Jamichael Davis 6 4.0 3.3 2.5 1.5 0.0 Oskar Palmquist 6 3.8 2.0 0.5 0.8 0.3 Austin Williams 4 4.3 3.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 Antonio Chol 4 1.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Rutgers season stats

Rutgers has gone 5-1 this season.

Against the Georgetown Hoyas on November 15, Rutgers notched its signature win of the season, which was a 71-60 home victory.

The Scarlet Knights have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of Rutgers' 24 remaining games, five are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Scarlet Knights? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Rutgers games

Check out the Scarlet Knights in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Illinois H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Wake Forest A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Seton Hall A 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 LIU H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Mississippi State N 12:00 PM

Check out the Scarlet Knights this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.