The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) will next play on the road against the Seton Hall Pirates, on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Rutgers games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers' next matchup information

Opponent: Seton Hall Pirates

Seton Hall Pirates Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Rutgers' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Rutgers players

Shop for Rutgers gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aundre Hyatt 8 11.8 5.0 1.5 1.1 0.6 35.9% (28-78) 33.3% (14-42) Clifford Omoruyi 8 10.1 8.5 0.6 0.5 3.4 50.0% (33-66) 0.0% (0-3) Derek Simpson 8 9.4 2.1 2.6 1.4 0.1 35.0% (21-60) 50.0% (6-12) Noah Fernandes 8 8.8 2.9 2.4 1.4 0.5 33.9% (21-62) 29.6% (8-27) Gavin Griffiths 8 8.4 2.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 40.0% (26-65) 29.4% (10-34)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.