The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) will next play on the road against the Seton Hall Pirates, on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Rutgers games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Seton Hall A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 LIU H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Mississippi State N 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Stonehill H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Ohio State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Iowa A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Indiana H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Nebraska H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Illinois A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Purdue H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Penn State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Michigan A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Maryland A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Wisconsin H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Northwestern H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Seton Hall Pirates
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: Prudential Center
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Rutgers' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Rutgers players

Shop for Rutgers gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aundre Hyatt 8 11.8 5.0 1.5 1.1 0.6 35.9% (28-78) 33.3% (14-42)
Clifford Omoruyi 8 10.1 8.5 0.6 0.5 3.4 50.0% (33-66) 0.0% (0-3)
Derek Simpson 8 9.4 2.1 2.6 1.4 0.1 35.0% (21-60) 50.0% (6-12)
Noah Fernandes 8 8.8 2.9 2.4 1.4 0.5 33.9% (21-62) 29.6% (8-27)
Gavin Griffiths 8 8.4 2.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 40.0% (26-65) 29.4% (10-34)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.