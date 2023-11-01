Sabres vs. Flyers November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner and the Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center.
Sabres vs. Flyers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Sabres (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: TNT,Max,MSG-B
Sabres Players to Watch
- Skinner is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (nine points), via amassed five goals and four assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has chipped in with nine points (two goals, seven assists).
- Dylan Cozens' seven points this season are via three goals and four assists.
- Eric Comrie (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .914% save percentage ranks 24th in the NHL.
Flyers Players to Watch
- Konecny's eight goals and three assists in nine contests give him 11 points on the season.
- Cam Atkinson is a top scorer for Philadelphia, with eight total points this season. In nine games, he has scored five goals and provided three assists.
- This season, Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim has eight points (one goal, seven assists) this season.
- In the crease, Felix Sandstrom's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, giving up zero goals (zero goals against average) and collecting zero saves with a .000% save percentage (68th in the league).
Sabres vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|18th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|13th
|12th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.11
|16th
|20th
|30.1
|Shots
|32.7
|10th
|16th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|28
|4th
|29th
|10.71%
|Power Play %
|12.5%
|25th
|6th
|89.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|18th
