The Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner and the Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center.

Sabres vs. Flyers Game Information

Sabres Players to Watch

Skinner is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (nine points), via amassed five goals and four assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has chipped in with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

Dylan Cozens' seven points this season are via three goals and four assists.

Eric Comrie (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .914% save percentage ranks 24th in the NHL.

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny's eight goals and three assists in nine contests give him 11 points on the season.

Cam Atkinson is a top scorer for Philadelphia, with eight total points this season. In nine games, he has scored five goals and provided three assists.

This season, Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim has eight points (one goal, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Felix Sandstrom's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, giving up zero goals (zero goals against average) and collecting zero saves with a .000% save percentage (68th in the league).

Sabres vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 18th 3 Goals Scored 3.33 13th 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.11 16th 20th 30.1 Shots 32.7 10th 16th 30.1 Shots Allowed 28 4th 29th 10.71% Power Play % 12.5% 25th 6th 89.19% Penalty Kill % 76% 18th

