Sacramento State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Duncan Powell 7 14.6 9.6 3.0 0.4 0.3 Zee Hamoda 7 14.4 4.1 2.3 0.9 0.3 Brandon Betson 7 12.4 1.3 2.1 0.9 0.1 Austin Patterson 7 8.1 2.1 1.6 0.7 0.1 Alex Kovatchev 7 7.3 4.6 1.6 0.9 0.3 Akolda Mawein 7 4.9 2.7 0.3 0.0 0.4 Jacob Holt 7 4.3 4.9 0.6 0.1 0.3 Bowyn Beatty 7 3.7 3.0 0.9 0.0 0.0 Emil Skytta 7 3.0 2.0 1.1 0.6 0.0 Bailey Nunn 7 2.9 0.9 2.1 0.1 0.0

Sacramento State season stats

Sacramento State has only two wins (2-5) this season.

The Hornets are a perfect 1-0 at home while going 1-3 on the road this year (0-2 in neutral-site games).

Sacramento State's best win this season came against the UC Davis Aggies, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 340) in the RPI. Sacramento State took home the 69-63 win on the road on November 26.

The Hornets have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 24 games left on Sacramento State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Sacramento State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Long Beach State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 CSU Fullerton H 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 UCSD H 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Bethesda (CA) H 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Idaho A 9:00 PM

