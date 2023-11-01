The Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) will next be in action at home against the CSU Fullerton Titans, on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Sacramento State games

Sacramento State's next matchup information

Opponent: CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: The Nest

The Nest Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Sacramento State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Zee Hamoda 8 14.5 4.4 2.3 0.8 0.3 43.2% (38-88) 38.2% (21-55) Duncan Powell 8 14.1 9.1 3.1 0.6 0.4 56.3% (40-71) 33.3% (6-18) Brandon Betson 8 13.0 1.4 2.3 0.8 0.1 33.7% (34-101) 29.6% (21-71) Austin Patterson 8 7.9 2.6 1.6 0.6 0.1 39.2% (20-51) 40.5% (17-42) Alex Kovatchev 8 7.4 4.6 1.6 0.9 0.3 35.1% (20-57) 33.3% (14-42)

