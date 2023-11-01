Buy Tickets for Sacramento State Hornets Basketball Games
The Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) will next be in action at home against the CSU Fullerton Titans, on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Sacramento State games
Sacramento State's next matchup information
- Opponent: CSU Fullerton Titans
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: The Nest
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Sacramento State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Zee Hamoda
|8
|14.5
|4.4
|2.3
|0.8
|0.3
|43.2% (38-88)
|38.2% (21-55)
|Duncan Powell
|8
|14.1
|9.1
|3.1
|0.6
|0.4
|56.3% (40-71)
|33.3% (6-18)
|Brandon Betson
|8
|13.0
|1.4
|2.3
|0.8
|0.1
|33.7% (34-101)
|29.6% (21-71)
|Austin Patterson
|8
|7.9
|2.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.1
|39.2% (20-51)
|40.5% (17-42)
|Alex Kovatchev
|8
|7.4
|4.6
|1.6
|0.9
|0.3
|35.1% (20-57)
|33.3% (14-42)
