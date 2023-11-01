Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Saint Francis (PA) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Cam Gregory 8 11.5 2.3 1.6 0.9 0.3 Aaron Talbert 8 8.4 1.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 Gestin Liberis 8 7.0 4.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 Eli Wilborn 8 6.6 4.6 1.3 0.8 1.1 Bobby Rosenberger III 8 6.1 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.0 Wisler Sanon II 8 5.4 2.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 Chris Moncrief 8 4.4 2.1 1.5 0.8 0.4 Aidan Harris 8 3.8 4.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 Carlos Lopez Jr. 8 3.5 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.1 Miles Webb 8 3.3 2.1 0.1 0.1 0.3

Saint Francis (PA) season stats

Saint Francis (PA) has gone 3-5 on the season so far.

The Red Flash have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-4 record on the road.

When it comes to its best win this season, Saint Francis (PA) took down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on the road on November 29. The final score was 62-61.

The Red Flash, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Saint Francis (PA)'s remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Saint Francis (PA) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 American A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Iona A 5:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Mount St. Mary's H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Robert Morris H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Campbell H 4:00 PM

