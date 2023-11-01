On deck for the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) is a matchup away versus the Iona Gaels, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Saint Francis (PA) games

Saint Francis (PA)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Hynes Athletic Center

Hynes Athletic Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Saint Francis (PA) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Cam Gregory 9 11.8 2.2 1.8 1.1 0.3 41.7% (40-96) 26.5% (9-34) Aaron Talbert 9 8.0 1.8 1.7 0.7 0.1 51.9% (28-54) 52.9% (9-17) Bobby Rosenberger III 9 7.2 3.0 1.4 0.9 0.0 41.4% (24-58) 31.3% (10-32) Eli Wilborn 9 7.1 5.3 1.2 0.8 1.3 54.2% (26-48) 0.0% (0-3) Gestin Liberis 9 6.4 4.1 0.3 0.2 0.1 47.9% (23-48) -

