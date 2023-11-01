A matchup at home versus the Princeton Tigers is next on the schedule for the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Saint Joseph's (PA) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Princeton H 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Iona N 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Loyola (MD) H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Rhode Island A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Saint Louis A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Loyola Chicago H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 La Salle H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Duquesne H 2:30 PM
Tue, Jan 23 UMass A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Saint Bonaventure A 8:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 George Mason H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 La Salle A 12:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Dayton H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Saint Louis H 12:30 PM

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Princeton Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Saint Joseph's (PA) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Erik Reynolds II 9 16.2 2.6 3.3 0.6 0.3 43.1% (47-109) 42.3% (30-71)
Xzayvier Brown 9 12.1 3.8 3.0 1.7 0.0 53.3% (40-75) 50.0% (18-36)
Rasheer Fleming 9 11.9 7.2 0.8 0.7 1.4 53.1% (43-81) 27.3% (9-33)
Lynn Greer III 9 10.4 4.2 4.1 1.2 0.0 44.2% (34-77) 43.8% (7-16)
Cameron Brown 9 10.1 5.2 1.4 1.2 0.1 41.0% (32-78) 39.7% (23-58)

