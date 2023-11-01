Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Saint Mary's (CA) game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Gaels with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Saint Mary's Gaels jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Saint Mary's (CA) team leaders

Want to buy Mitchell Saxen's jersey? Or another Saint Mary's (CA) player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aidan Mahaney 7 15.0 1.4 3.3 0.3 0.1 Alex Ducas 7 9.9 3.9 1.9 0.4 0.3 Joshua Jefferson 7 9.4 6.3 1.9 1.7 0.7 Mitchell Saxen 7 9.4 9.1 1.4 0.3 1.7 Augustas Marciulionis 7 7.6 3.4 2.1 0.9 0.3 Harry Wessels 7 6.1 4.1 0.6 0.3 1.0 Mason Forbes 7 5.9 3.9 0.1 0.3 0.7 Rory Hawke 5 4.0 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.0 Luke Barrett 7 2.0 3.3 0.7 0.4 0.0 Chris Howell 7 1.3 2.6 0.6 0.6 0.4

Saint Mary's (CA) season stats

This season, Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 3-4 record so far.

Saint Mary's (CA) notched its signature win of the season on November 9 by claiming a 72-58 victory over the New Mexico Lobos, the No. 92-ranked team based on the RPI.

The Gaels, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are three games versus Top 25 teams left on Saint Mary's (CA)'s schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Gaels? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games

Check out the Gaels in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Boise State N 10:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Cleveland State H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Colorado State A 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Colorado State A 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 UNLV N 7:00 PM

Check out the Gaels this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.