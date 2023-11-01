Saint Mary's (CA)'s 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Gaels are currently 4-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 PM ET, away versus the Colorado State Rams.

Upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Saint Mary's (CA) players

Top Saint Mary's (CA) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aidan Mahaney 9 15.4 2.4 3.2 0.8 0.2 43.0% (52-121) 35.6% (21-59) Mitchell Saxen 9 10.4 8.9 1.3 0.3 1.7 51.4% (37-72) - Alex Ducas 9 9.3 3.9 1.6 0.6 0.2 42.6% (29-68) 40.8% (20-49) Augustas Marciulionis 9 8.8 2.8 2.7 1.6 0.3 34.2% (26-76) 20.6% (7-34) Joshua Jefferson 9 8.4 5.9 1.8 1.3 0.6 35.7% (30-84) 7.7% (2-26)

