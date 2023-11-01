Buy Tickets for Saint Mary's Gaels Basketball Games
Saint Mary's (CA)'s 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Gaels are currently 4-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 PM ET, away versus the Colorado State Rams.
If you're looking to go to see the Saint Mary's Gaels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Saint Mary's (CA)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: Colorado State Rams
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Moby Arena
- Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Saint Mary's (CA) players
Shop for Saint Mary's (CA) gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aidan Mahaney
|9
|15.4
|2.4
|3.2
|0.8
|0.2
|43.0% (52-121)
|35.6% (21-59)
|Mitchell Saxen
|9
|10.4
|8.9
|1.3
|0.3
|1.7
|51.4% (37-72)
|-
|Alex Ducas
|9
|9.3
|3.9
|1.6
|0.6
|0.2
|42.6% (29-68)
|40.8% (20-49)
|Augustas Marciulionis
|9
|8.8
|2.8
|2.7
|1.6
|0.3
|34.2% (26-76)
|20.6% (7-34)
|Joshua Jefferson
|9
|8.4
|5.9
|1.8
|1.3
|0.6
|35.7% (30-84)
|7.7% (2-26)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.