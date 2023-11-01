It's not enough to simply be a fan of Saint Peter's. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Peacocks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Saint Peter's team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Michael Houge 5 12.4 6.0 0.0 0.4 0.8 Latrell Reid 5 9.2 4.2 4.0 0.8 0.0 Marcus Randolph 5 9.0 2.2 0.6 0.4 0.0 Corey Washington 3 10.7 6.0 0.0 1.7 0.3 Mouhamed Sow 5 5.8 5.8 0.4 0.8 0.2 Armoni Zeigler 5 5.4 3.6 0.6 0.6 0.8 Brent Bland 5 4.0 2.6 1.2 1.2 0.0 Roy Clarke 4 3.5 2.3 1.5 0.8 0.3 Elijah Wood 5 2.4 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 Elijah Perkins 5 2.0 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.0

Saint Peter's season stats

Saint Peter's has only one win (1-4) this season.

This year, the Peacocks have a winless 0-1 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road.

Saint Peter's has no games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Saint Peter's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Niagara A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Canisius A 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Duquesne A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 UMBC H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Kean H 1:00 PM

