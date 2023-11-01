Coming up for the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-4) is a matchup away versus the Duquesne Dukes, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming Saint Peter's games

Saint Peter's next matchup information

Opponent: Duquesne Dukes

Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Saint Peter's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Michael Houge 7 12.7 6.6 0.0 0.4 0.7 46.3% (31-67) 26.3% (5-19) Latrell Reid 7 10.1 4.3 3.7 0.7 0.0 42.6% (26-61) 80.0% (4-5) Marcus Randolph 7 7.0 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.0 33.3% (12-36) 41.2% (7-17) Corey Washington 5 9.2 4.6 0.4 1.4 0.6 33.3% (16-48) 21.1% (4-19) Armoni Zeigler 7 5.6 2.9 0.4 0.6 0.7 46.9% (15-32) 45.5% (5-11)

