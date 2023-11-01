Coming up for the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-4) is a matchup away versus the Duquesne Dukes, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming Saint Peter's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Duquesne A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 UMBC H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Kean H 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Bucknell A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Iona H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Mount St. Mary's H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Manhattan A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Fairfield A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Canisius H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Rider H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Siena A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Niagara H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Marist A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Quinnipiac A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Fairfield H 2:00 PM

Saint Peter's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Duquesne Dukes
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Saint Peter's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Michael Houge 7 12.7 6.6 0.0 0.4 0.7 46.3% (31-67) 26.3% (5-19)
Latrell Reid 7 10.1 4.3 3.7 0.7 0.0 42.6% (26-61) 80.0% (4-5)
Marcus Randolph 7 7.0 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.0 33.3% (12-36) 41.2% (7-17)
Corey Washington 5 9.2 4.6 0.4 1.4 0.6 33.3% (16-48) 21.1% (4-19)
Armoni Zeigler 7 5.6 2.9 0.4 0.6 0.7 46.9% (15-32) 45.5% (5-11)

