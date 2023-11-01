If you're a big fan of San Diego State, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Aztecs apparel. For more info, continue scrolling.

San Diego State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jaedon LeDee 7 24.0 10.4 1.6 1.4 0.7 Reese Waters 7 16.4 3.4 1.7 1.1 0.4 Micah Parrish 7 10.6 4.4 2.6 1.7 0.4 Elijah Saunders 7 8.1 5.3 1.1 1.0 0.7 Lamont Butler 7 8.1 2.7 3.6 1.3 0.4 Darrion Trammell 6 5.8 2.3 3.3 1.3 0.0 Jay Pal 7 3.1 2.0 1.0 0.1 0.3 Miles Heide 7 2.4 2.1 0.3 0.6 0.4 Miles Byrd 5 3.0 2.2 1.4 0.6 0.4 BJ Davis 5 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.0

San Diego State season stats

San Diego State is 6-1 so far this season.

The Aztecs are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

When San Diego State defeated the Washington Huskies, the No. 71 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 100-97 in overtime on November 19, it was its signature win of the year thus far.

The Aztecs have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

San Diego State has 25 games left in the regular season, including five versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming San Diego State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 UCSD A 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Grand Canyon A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 UC Irvine H 10:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Saint Katherine H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Stanford H 9:00 PM

