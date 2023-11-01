A matchup at home versus the UC Irvine Anteaters is up next for the San Diego State Aztecs (7-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the San Diego State Aztecs in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming San Diego State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

San Diego State's next matchup information

Opponent: UC Irvine Anteaters

UC Irvine Anteaters Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for San Diego State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top San Diego State players

Shop for San Diego State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaedon LeDee 9 22.8 10.3 1.4 1.2 0.8 56.3% (71-126) 38.9% (7-18) Reese Waters 9 14.4 3.6 1.4 1.0 0.4 43.3% (39-90) 42.1% (16-38) Micah Parrish 9 11.0 4.9 2.2 2.0 0.3 45.2% (33-73) 47.2% (17-36) Elijah Saunders 9 8.3 4.9 1.0 0.8 0.6 44.8% (26-58) 38.5% (10-26) Lamont Butler 9 8.1 2.4 4.0 1.1 0.3 36.8% (28-76) 29.6% (8-27)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.