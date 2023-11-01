A matchup at home versus the UC Irvine Anteaters is up next for the San Diego State Aztecs (7-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 PM ET.

Upcoming San Diego State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UC Irvine H 10:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Saint Katherine H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Stanford H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Fresno State H 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UNLV H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 San Jose State A 11:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Nevada H 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Boise State A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Wyoming H 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Colorado State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Utah State H 3:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Air Force A 10:30 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Nevada A 8:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Colorado State H 9:00 PM

San Diego State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UC Irvine Anteaters
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top San Diego State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaedon LeDee 9 22.8 10.3 1.4 1.2 0.8 56.3% (71-126) 38.9% (7-18)
Reese Waters 9 14.4 3.6 1.4 1.0 0.4 43.3% (39-90) 42.1% (16-38)
Micah Parrish 9 11.0 4.9 2.2 2.0 0.3 45.2% (33-73) 47.2% (17-36)
Elijah Saunders 9 8.3 4.9 1.0 0.8 0.6 44.8% (26-58) 38.5% (10-26)
Lamont Butler 9 8.1 2.4 4.0 1.1 0.3 36.8% (28-76) 29.6% (8-27)

