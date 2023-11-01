Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the San Diego game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Toreros with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

San Diego team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Wayne McKinney III 8 13.8 3.6 3.3 1.5 0.0 Deuce Turner 8 13.0 2.3 1.6 1.1 0.1 Dragos Lungu 8 9.8 4.9 2.9 0.4 0.0 Kevin Patton Jr. 8 9.8 6.4 2.0 1.3 1.8 PJ Hayes 8 8.1 3.1 1.1 0.4 0.1 Jimmy Oladokun Jr. 8 7.1 4.8 0.4 0.6 0.9 Keyon Kensie 8 4.9 3.6 0.4 0.5 0.1 Santiago Trouet 8 2.9 4.1 0.5 0.4 1.3 Joey Chammaa 7 2.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Dominic Muncey 8 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.6 0.0

San Diego season stats

San Diego has gone 6-2 on the season so far.

The Toreros are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 24, San Diego picked up its signature win of the season, a 71-57 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 304) in the RPI rankings.

The Toreros have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are two games against Top 25 teams left on San Diego's schedule in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming San Diego games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Stanford A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Utah State A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Arizona State H 10:30 PM Fri, Dec 15 Portland State H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 South Dakota H 10:00 PM

