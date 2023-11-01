The San Diego Toreros (6-4) will next play at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 PM ET.

Upcoming San Diego games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Arizona State H 10:30 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Portland State H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 South Dakota H 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Fresno State H 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Westcliff H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Saint Mary's (CA) H 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 San Francisco H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Pepperdine H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Portland A 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Gonzaga H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Pepperdine A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 San Francisco A 11:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Santa Clara A 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Loyola Marymount H 10:00 PM

San Diego's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion
  • Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top San Diego players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Deuce Turner 10 13.3 2.2 1.6 1.3 0.1 43.6% (48-110) 32.7% (16-49)
Wayne McKinney III 10 13.1 3.5 2.8 1.5 0.1 40.9% (38-93) 33.3% (6-18)
Dragos Lungu 10 9.3 4.1 2.5 0.3 0.0 49.3% (33-67) 30.0% (3-10)
Kevin Patton Jr. 10 8.8 5.7 2.3 1.2 1.4 42.9% (33-77) 30.8% (8-26)
PJ Hayes 10 7.9 3.0 1.3 0.5 0.1 41.8% (23-55) 36.4% (16-44)

