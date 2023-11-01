The San Diego Toreros (6-4) will next play at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 PM ET.

Upcoming San Diego games

San Diego's next matchup information

Opponent: Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Jenny Craig Pavilion Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top San Diego players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Deuce Turner 10 13.3 2.2 1.6 1.3 0.1 43.6% (48-110) 32.7% (16-49) Wayne McKinney III 10 13.1 3.5 2.8 1.5 0.1 40.9% (38-93) 33.3% (6-18) Dragos Lungu 10 9.3 4.1 2.5 0.3 0.0 49.3% (33-67) 30.0% (3-10) Kevin Patton Jr. 10 8.8 5.7 2.3 1.2 1.4 42.9% (33-77) 30.8% (8-26) PJ Hayes 10 7.9 3.0 1.3 0.5 0.1 41.8% (23-55) 36.4% (16-44)

