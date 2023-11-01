When you're cheering on San Francisco during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Dons' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

San Francisco team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jonathan Mogbo 7 15.7 9.0 2.7 1.9 1.0 Marcus Williams 7 14.9 3.1 2.7 1.6 0.4 Mike Sharavjamts 7 11.3 3.3 4.3 1.3 0.6 Ryan Beasley 7 9.1 2.3 2.0 1.4 0.1 Stefan Todorovic 7 5.7 2.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 Ndewedo Newbury 7 5.7 4.3 1.3 1.0 1.1 Isaiah Hawthorne 7 5.6 1.9 0.4 0.7 0.1 Malik Thomas 6 5.2 1.5 0.2 0.7 0.0 Volodymyr Markovetskyy 6 2.8 2.0 0.5 0.2 0.2 Josh Kunen 7 2.4 2.7 0.4 0.3 0.1

San Francisco season stats

San Francisco has put together a 5-2 record on the season so far.

The Dons are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

San Francisco captured its signature win of the season on November 22, when it grabbed a 76-60 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI.

The Dons have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Francisco has two games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming San Francisco games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Arizona State A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Vanderbilt A 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 New Orleans H 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Seattle U H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Utah State A 4:00 PM

