San Francisco (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Monday, December 11 at 10:00 PM ET, at home against the New Orleans Privateers.

Upcoming San Francisco games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 New Orleans H 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Seattle U H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Utah State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Northern Arizona H 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Fresno State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Mississippi Valley State H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Pacific A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 San Diego A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Portland H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Loyola Marymount H 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Saint Mary's (CA) H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Portland A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 San Diego H 11:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Pacific H 10:00 PM

San Francisco's next matchup information

  • Opponent: New Orleans Privateers
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: War Memorial Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top San Francisco players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jonathan Mogbo 9 15.2 10.3 3.2 1.6 0.9 72.8% (59-81) -
Marcus Williams 9 15.2 3.6 2.6 1.6 0.3 47.5% (57-120) 33.3% (17-51)
Mike Sharavjamts 9 10.1 3.3 3.7 1.0 0.7 43.6% (34-78) 33.3% (10-30)
Ryan Beasley 8 8.0 2.1 1.8 1.3 0.1 37.2% (16-43) 50.0% (12-24)
Ndewedo Newbury 9 6.9 3.9 1.1 0.9 1.0 45.1% (23-51) 40.0% (8-20)

