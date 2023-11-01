San Francisco (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Monday, December 11 at 10:00 PM ET, at home against the New Orleans Privateers.

Upcoming San Francisco games

San Francisco's next matchup information

Opponent: New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: War Memorial Gymnasium

War Memorial Gymnasium Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top San Francisco players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jonathan Mogbo 9 15.2 10.3 3.2 1.6 0.9 72.8% (59-81) - Marcus Williams 9 15.2 3.6 2.6 1.6 0.3 47.5% (57-120) 33.3% (17-51) Mike Sharavjamts 9 10.1 3.3 3.7 1.0 0.7 43.6% (34-78) 33.3% (10-30) Ryan Beasley 8 8.0 2.1 1.8 1.3 0.1 37.2% (16-43) 50.0% (12-24) Ndewedo Newbury 9 6.9 3.9 1.1 0.9 1.0 45.1% (23-51) 40.0% (8-20)

