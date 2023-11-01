Buy Tickets for San Jose State Spartans Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the New Orleans Privateers is next on the schedule for the San Jose State Spartans (5-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.
San Jose State's next matchup information
- Opponent: New Orleans Privateers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top San Jose State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tibet Gorener
|10
|13.7
|5.5
|0.5
|0.7
|0.7
|41.6% (47-113)
|35.4% (23-65)
|Alvaro Cardenas Torre
|10
|13.3
|3.4
|5.0
|0.8
|0.2
|43.1% (50-116)
|29.4% (10-34)
|Myron Amey Jr.
|10
|12.8
|4.2
|3.1
|1.5
|0.4
|41.1% (46-112)
|31.9% (15-47)
|Trey Anderson
|10
|12.8
|5.4
|1.2
|0.4
|1.0
|55.7% (49-88)
|45.5% (20-44)
|Adrame Diongue
|10
|5.3
|5.5
|0.7
|0.5
|1.4
|71.0% (22-31)
|-
