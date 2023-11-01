A matchup at home versus the New Orleans Privateers is next on the schedule for the San Jose State Spartans (5-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.

San Jose State's next matchup information

Top San Jose State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tibet Gorener 10 13.7 5.5 0.5 0.7 0.7 41.6% (47-113) 35.4% (23-65) Alvaro Cardenas Torre 10 13.3 3.4 5.0 0.8 0.2 43.1% (50-116) 29.4% (10-34) Myron Amey Jr. 10 12.8 4.2 3.1 1.5 0.4 41.1% (46-112) 31.9% (15-47) Trey Anderson 10 12.8 5.4 1.2 0.4 1.0 55.7% (49-88) 45.5% (20-44) Adrame Diongue 10 5.3 5.5 0.7 0.5 1.4 71.0% (22-31) -

