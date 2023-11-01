Santa Clara (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, against the New Mexico Lobos.

Upcoming Santa Clara games

Santa Clara's next matchup information

Opponent: New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Santa Clara players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Adama Bal 9 14.8 4.0 2.9 1.1 0.3 47.4% (46-97) 37.8% (17-45) Carlos Marshall Jr. 8 15.6 6.5 1.8 0.9 0.0 54.1% (46-85) 50.0% (18-36) Christoph Tilly 9 9.9 4.6 2.1 0.8 0.7 59.1% (39-66) 0.0% (0-3) Tyeree Bryan 9 9.8 3.1 0.6 0.4 0.2 47.9% (34-71) 42.4% (14-33) Johnny O'Neil 9 8.1 5.1 1.7 0.4 0.9 42.3% (30-71) 29.5% (13-44)

