Santa Clara (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, against the New Mexico Lobos.

Upcoming Santa Clara games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 New Mexico N 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Utah State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Washington State N 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 San Jose State A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Duquesne N 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Yale H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Loyola Marymount A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Pepperdine A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Saint Mary's (CA) H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Pacific A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Portland H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Pepperdine H 10:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Saint Mary's (CA) A 11:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 San Diego H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 San Francisco A 10:00 PM

Santa Clara's next matchup information

  • Opponent: New Mexico Lobos
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Dollar Loan Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Santa Clara players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Adama Bal 9 14.8 4.0 2.9 1.1 0.3 47.4% (46-97) 37.8% (17-45)
Carlos Marshall Jr. 8 15.6 6.5 1.8 0.9 0.0 54.1% (46-85) 50.0% (18-36)
Christoph Tilly 9 9.9 4.6 2.1 0.8 0.7 59.1% (39-66) 0.0% (0-3)
Tyeree Bryan 9 9.8 3.1 0.6 0.4 0.2 47.9% (34-71) 42.4% (14-33)
Johnny O'Neil 9 8.1 5.1 1.7 0.4 0.9 42.3% (30-71) 29.5% (13-44)

