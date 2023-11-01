Can we anticipate Scott Laughton lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

Laughton is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Laughton has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

