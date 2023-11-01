On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Sean Couturier going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Couturier's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.