Will Sean Couturier Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 1?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Sean Couturier going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Couturier stats and insights
- Couturier has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Couturier's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
