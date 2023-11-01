The Philadelphia Flyers, with Sean Couturier, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sean Couturier vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 19:37 on the ice per game.

Couturier has a goal in two of nine games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of nine games this year, Couturier has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Couturier hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Couturier has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

