Seattle U team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Cameron Tyson
|7
|16.7
|4.6
|1.7
|1.6
|0.0
|Alex Schumacher
|7
|13.6
|3.9
|5.4
|0.9
|0.1
|Kobe Williamson
|7
|12.0
|6.3
|1.0
|1.3
|2.1
|Brandton Chatfield
|7
|10.7
|6.0
|1.1
|0.4
|1.4
|Vasja Pandza
|7
|3.7
|3.6
|2.1
|0.7
|0.0
|Paris Dawson
|6
|3.7
|3.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|Seyi Reiley
|7
|3.0
|2.1
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|Viktor Rajkovic
|3
|7.0
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.0
|John Christofilis
|1
|18.0
|5.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|Malek Gomma
|7
|1.4
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
Seattle U season stats
- Seattle U has four wins so far this season (4-3).
- The Redhawks are 4-1 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.
- The Redhawks have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.
- Looking at the AP's Top 25, Seattle U has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.
Upcoming Seattle U games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Southern Utah
|H
|6:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Northwest (WA)
|H
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|San Francisco
|A
|10:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Washington
|H
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Louisiana Tech
|H
|10:00 PM
