Next up for the Seattle U Redhawks (5-3) is a game at home versus the Northwest (WA) Eagles, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Seattle U games
Seattle U's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northwest (WA) Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Redhawk Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Seattle U players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Cameron Tyson
|8
|17.4
|4.6
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|41.5% (49-118)
|37.9% (25-66)
|Alex Schumacher
|8
|13.6
|3.9
|5.8
|1.1
|0.1
|38.5% (35-91)
|12.0% (3-25)
|Brandton Chatfield
|8
|11.6
|6.3
|1.0
|0.5
|1.4
|61.5% (40-65)
|26.7% (4-15)
|Kobe Williamson
|8
|11.4
|5.9
|0.9
|1.1
|1.9
|56.7% (34-60)
|43.8% (7-16)
|Vasja Pandza
|8
|3.5
|3.4
|2.0
|0.6
|0.0
|40.9% (9-22)
|23.1% (3-13)
