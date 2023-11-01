Next up for the Seattle U Redhawks (5-3) is a game at home versus the Northwest (WA) Eagles, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Seattle U games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Northwest (WA) H 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 San Francisco A 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Washington H 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Louisiana Tech H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UTEP A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Utah Tech H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Cal Baptist H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 SFA A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Grand Canyon H 10:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Utah Valley H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Grand Canyon A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Cal Baptist A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Abilene Christian H 10:00 PM

Seattle U's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northwest (WA) Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Redhawk Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Seattle U players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Cameron Tyson 8 17.4 4.6 1.5 1.5 0.0 41.5% (49-118) 37.9% (25-66)
Alex Schumacher 8 13.6 3.9 5.8 1.1 0.1 38.5% (35-91) 12.0% (3-25)
Brandton Chatfield 8 11.6 6.3 1.0 0.5 1.4 61.5% (40-65) 26.7% (4-15)
Kobe Williamson 8 11.4 5.9 0.9 1.1 1.9 56.7% (34-60) 43.8% (7-16)
Vasja Pandza 8 3.5 3.4 2.0 0.6 0.0 40.9% (9-22) 23.1% (3-13)

