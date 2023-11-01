It's not enough to simply be a fan of Seton Hall. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Pirates by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Seton Hall team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kadary Richmond 7 14.7 6.1 4.1 2.1 0.4 Al-Amir Dawes 7 13.6 2.4 2.4 0.9 0.0 Dre Davis 7 13.0 5.3 1.7 0.6 0.9 Jaden Bediako 7 10.6 7.4 0.6 0.4 1.1 Dylan Addae-Wusu 7 7.7 5.4 2.6 2.3 0.3 Isaiah Coleman 7 7.3 3.4 0.9 1.4 0.3 Jaquan Sanders 7 4.9 1.4 0.3 0.7 0.0 Malachi Brown 5 3.2 0.6 0.8 0.6 0.0 Sadraque NgaNga 7 1.6 2.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 Arda Ozdogan 5 1.8 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0

Seton Hall season stats

Seton Hall has a 5-2 record on the season so far.

Seton Hall's signature victory this season came against the Albany (NY) Great Danes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 143) in the RPI. Seton Hall took home the 96-71 win at home on November 15.

The Pirates have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Seton Hall has 24 games left in the regular season, including nine versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Seton Hall games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Baylor A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Rutgers H 8:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Monmouth H 6:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Missouri N 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UConn H 7:00 PM

