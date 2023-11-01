The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) will next play at home against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Seton Hall Pirates in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Seton Hall games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Seton Hall's next matchup information

Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Seton Hall's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Seton Hall players

Shop for Seton Hall gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kadary Richmond 8 15.1 5.9 4.4 2.3 0.4 50.0% (48-96) 16.7% (2-12) Dre Davis 8 12.9 5.1 1.6 0.5 0.8 47.6% (39-82) 35.3% (6-17) Al-Amir Dawes 8 12.1 2.1 2.6 0.8 0.0 37.1% (33-89) 34.5% (19-55) Jaden Bediako 8 10.5 7.3 0.5 0.4 1.5 65.5% (36-55) - Dylan Addae-Wusu 8 7.9 5.1 2.4 2.3 0.3 36.2% (21-58) 28.6% (8-28)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.