Southern Utah team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Zion Young 6 14.5 5.3 0.0 0.8 0.2 Dominique Ford 6 14.5 3.7 3.3 1.5 0.2 Braden Housley 6 13.0 4.3 1.2 1.3 0.2 Prophet Johnson 6 12.3 4.3 1.5 1.0 0.2 Parsa Fallah 6 10.7 5.2 1.3 0.5 0.2 Chazz Hutchison 6 4.7 3.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 Hayden Ledbetter 6 2.2 1.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 Nestor Dyachok 6 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 Brock Felder 5 1.8 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.2 Peter Dadson 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Southern Utah season stats

Southern Utah has just two wins (2-4) this season.

The Thunderbirds have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-3 on the road and are 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Southern Utah defeated the No. 183-ranked (according to the RPI) Texas State Bobcats, 74-67, on November 22, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

The Thunderbirds have had zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Southern Utah's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Southern Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Seattle U A 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Utah A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Idaho State H 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Northern Arizona A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Montana State A 9:00 PM

