The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will be at home against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 8:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Southern Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Idaho State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Northern Arizona A 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Montana State A 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Middle Tennessee H 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Antelope Valley H 8:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Grand Canyon H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 SFA H 8:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Utah Tech H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Cal Baptist A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Tarleton State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Abilene Christian A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UT Arlington H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UT Rio Grande Valley H 8:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM

Southern Utah's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Idaho State Bengals
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: America First Event Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Southern Utah players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dominique Ford 8 15.0 3.8 2.9 1.5 0.1 43.3% (39-90) 42.6% (20-47)
Braden Housley 8 13.1 3.8 2.3 1.4 0.1 44.6% (37-83) 31.7% (13-41)
Zion Young 8 12.8 4.4 0.3 0.8 0.1 37.0% (34-92) 35.4% (17-48)
Prophet Johnson 8 11.8 5.1 1.8 1.0 0.1 46.2% (30-65) 30.8% (4-13)
Parsa Fallah 8 11.4 4.6 1.4 0.5 0.1 54.8% (40-73) 33.3% (1-3)

