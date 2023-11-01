The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will be at home against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 8:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Southern Utah games

Southern Utah's next matchup information

Opponent: Idaho State Bengals

Idaho State Bengals Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Location: America First Event Center

America First Event Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Southern Utah players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dominique Ford 8 15.0 3.8 2.9 1.5 0.1 43.3% (39-90) 42.6% (20-47) Braden Housley 8 13.1 3.8 2.3 1.4 0.1 44.6% (37-83) 31.7% (13-41) Zion Young 8 12.8 4.4 0.3 0.8 0.1 37.0% (34-92) 35.4% (17-48) Prophet Johnson 8 11.8 5.1 1.8 1.0 0.1 46.2% (30-65) 30.8% (4-13) Parsa Fallah 8 11.4 4.6 1.4 0.5 0.1 54.8% (40-73) 33.3% (1-3)

