Stanford team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maxime Raynaud 7 15.9 8.9 2.1 0.4 1.0 Mike Jones 7 11.9 2.6 1.1 1.3 0.0 Jared Bynum 7 10.4 3.0 7.4 0.9 0.1 Andrej Stojakovic 7 9.3 3.4 0.4 0.4 0.1 Brandon Angel 5 12.4 4.2 1.4 0.6 0.6 Spencer Jones 5 11.2 3.8 1.8 1.2 0.2 Benny Gealer 7 5.6 2.7 2.3 0.7 0.0 James Keefe 6 4.8 4.8 0.8 0.3 0.3 Max Murrell 7 2.7 2.0 1.0 0.6 1.1 Ryan Agarwal 5 2.4 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.0

Stanford season stats

Stanford is 3-4 on the season so far.

Stanford's signature win this season came against the CSU Northridge Matadors, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 278) in the RPI. Stanford secured the 88-79 win at home on November 6.

The Cardinal have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Stanford has two games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Stanford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 San Diego H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Idaho H 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 San Diego State A 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Arizona State H 11:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Arizona H 4:00 PM

