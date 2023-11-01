Next up for the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) is a game at home versus the Idaho Vandals, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming Stanford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Idaho H 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 San Diego State A 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Arizona State H 11:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Arizona H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 UCLA A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 USC A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Oregon State A 11:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Utah H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Washington State H 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Washington H 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Cal A 10:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Arizona State A 9:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Arizona A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 UCLA H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Washington A 11:00 PM

Stanford's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Idaho Vandals
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Maples Pavilion
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Stanford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Maxime Raynaud 8 14.9 8.9 2.0 0.5 0.9 54.8% (51-93) 16.7% (2-12)
Mike Jones 8 12.8 2.6 1.3 1.3 0.1 50.0% (36-72) 39.6% (19-48)
Brandon Angel 6 14.5 4.8 1.7 0.7 0.5 68.1% (32-47) 46.7% (7-15)
Jared Bynum 8 9.5 2.8 7.1 0.9 0.1 34.6% (27-78) 31.0% (9-29)
Spencer Jones 6 12.0 4.2 2.0 1.5 0.3 41.8% (23-55) 35.7% (10-28)

